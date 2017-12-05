Fox’s Holiday Present to You Is a Live Musical Production of A Christmas Story

Live musical scheduling is getting astoundingly literal. First Fox aired The Passion for Easter, then NBC decided to put on Jesus Christ Superstar Live! for the next Easter, and now Fox is striking back with a live production of A Christmas Story that will, of course, air in December. The event will be based on the 1983 film and the 2012 Broadway production it inspired, with new songs from recent Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also scored the Broadway show. Fox’s A Christmas Story is slated to run for three hours, which is a whole lot of leg lamp.