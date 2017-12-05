Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Fox’s Holiday Present to You Is a Live Musical Production of A Christmas Story

It will, of course, air in December.

9 mins ago

Alec Baldwin Impersonates His Latest Trump Target: Rex Tillerson

From a staged reading of Trump’s cabinet hearings, All the President’s Men?

14 mins ago

Guy Ritchie Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Movies (Usually)

“My job is not to release movies. My job is to make movies.”

2:03 p.m.

Movie Review: Bette Gordon’s The Drowning Is a Misandrist Stunner

Gordon has found her theme: how men are helpless before their basic and base urges.

2:00 p.m.

Master of None Recap: A New York Anthology

“New York, I Love You” follows three characters who don’t usually get the TV treatment.

1:49 p.m.

All the Food GIFs You Need From Master of None Season Two

*chef’s kiss*

1:43 p.m.

What Does It Mean When a Movie Poster Conceals the Star’s Face?

Half of Johnny Depp’s face is missing from the latest Pirates billboards.

1:40 p.m.

Angelo Badalamenti Tells the Stories Behind 5 Twin Peaks Songs

“I would say, ‘David, how much slower can I play it?’ ‘Play it slower.’”

1:39 p.m.

Behind the Master of None Soundtrack and the Most Important Song of the Season

“We worked for months to clear that song.”

1:03 p.m.

Who Is Harry Styles, Really?

With his self-titled solo debut, the former One Directioner gives a never-before-seen window into his personal life

1:00 p.m.

I Love Dick Recap: The Dick Letters

“I want to be a female monster.”

12:51 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Is Home Again (With a House Full of Hot Guys)

The kitchen! That bathroom! Home Again is due this September.

12:45 p.m.

Band Aid Trailer: Adam Pally and Zoe Lister-Jones Try Some Rock Therapy

Opening in theaters June 2.

12:06 p.m.

Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick Has a Mesmerizing Energy

This half-hour series works like gangbusters part of the time.

12:00 p.m.

Master of None Recap: Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Dev’s crush on Francesca is sweet, but it’s also fairly bland.

11:14 a.m.

The 9 Video Games You Won’t Want to Miss This Summer

Including Uncharted Revisited, Slasher Horror, a Stylish Indie, and More.

11:12 a.m.

How Chris Rock Became Aziz Ansari’s Mentor: ‘Aziz Gets What He Wants, Man’

“There’s no easy path to stand-up. But Indian kid from South Carolina? That is some journey.”

11:00 a.m.

Meet the Legendary Producer That Time Forgot

Patrick Adams was responsible for some of music’s biggest hits. Why don’t we talk about him more?

10:57 a.m.

After King Arthur Flops, What Does Charlie Hunnam Do Now?

King Arthur and Lost City of Z present two competing paths forward for the English actor.

10:30 a.m.

Physical Fitness Is All Over TV This Summer

We love watching other people put their bodies to the test while we sit there, allowing ours to atrophy.