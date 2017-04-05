Fyre Festival Scores a Hat Trick, Lawsuit-Wise

Photo: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

For Fyre Festival, the hits keep coming, and by hits, we mean lawsuits. The poorly organized (according to some who worked it) and ill-fated (it was canceled after attendees’ reports of chaos made it online) luxury music festival was hit with its third lawsuit from attendees this week, following a $100 million class-action suit this Sunday and another suit targeting their social-media campaign this Tuesday. The latest suit, filed in New York federal court, targets the festival’s “false representations, material omissions, and negligence” and goes after damages for “negligence, fraud, and violations of consumer protection statutes.” The complainants, Matthew Herlihy and Anthony Lauriello, each paid for $1,027 ticket packages, and put a combined total of $1,900 on the wristbands that they were supposed to use instead of cash, while Lauriello also lost several personal items, including headphones, jeans, and sneakers. They haven’t named a dollar amount, but are going after “compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages.”