Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

SNL Has the First Black Bachelorette Meet a Bunch of Dumb White Suitors

“One charming accomplished lawyer. Twenty-five hot dummies.”

14 mins ago

10 Roles That Prove Goldie Hawn Is One of Our Most Versatile Actresses

From Cactus Flower to First Wives Club, the actress proved she could hit way more notes than “kooky.”

22 mins ago

Large Animals: A Maggie Nelson–Approved Book for Wild Creatures

Talking to author Jess Arndt about her new story collection.

28 mins ago

Fyre Festival Just Got Hit With Its Seventh Lawsuit

Seventh time’s the charm?

3:32 p.m.

Naomi Watts Is a Bad Therapist in the First Trailer for Netflix’s Gypsy

“I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient.”

3:32 p.m.

Jay Z Is Probably Putting Out a New Album Soon, Whether You Want It or Not

Keep a close eye on Tidal.

2:36 p.m.

Because You’ve Always Been Curious What Alison Brie’s Wrestling Name Would Be

▶️ “When she’s in the ring she just goes and goes. There’s no end in sight!”

2:09 p.m.

PWR BTTM Address Accusations of Sexual Assault

“The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.”

12:20 p.m.

I Can’t Handle All the Mouth-Breathing in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur

I regret to inform you that King Arthur is a mouth breather.

12:06 p.m.

Meet the New and Improved Miley Cyrus on Her New Song ‘Malibu’

Allow Miley Cyrus to reintroduce herself.

11:40 a.m.

Summer 2017 Podcast Preview: The 12 Shows We Can’t Wait to Hear

If you loved S-Town, try out these podcasts too.

11:11 a.m.

The 11 Most Extravagant Things Johnny Depp Wasted His Money On

Including a diamond cuff, a gigantic yacht, and a $30,000-a-month wine habit.

11:02 a.m.

The 10 Lingering Questions Twin Peaks Needs to Answer

Will we finally meet Diane? And nine more burning questions.

10:42 a.m.

Amy Schumer Talks About How Her Opener Became One of Her Closest Friends

Amy Schumer and Mark Normand walk through the history of their friendship.

10:29 a.m.

A Supercut of Aziz Ansari’s Most Brilliantly Incisive Political Humor

▶️ “You realize how much better the world would be if we all just treated each other the same way black dudes treat magicians?”

10:25 a.m.

Shots Fired Recap: The People United

As Gate Station crumbles to pieces, Ashe and Preston finally give in to their romantic feelings.

10:23 a.m.

Universal Music Wants Out of Deal With Prince’s Estate Over Accusations of Fraud

Universal claims Prince’s estate lied about when and if the label could have access to Prince’s past work under Warner Bros.

10:18 a.m.

Moshe Kasher Is Ready to Cross the Political Correctness Line, Wherever It Falls

“As a stand-up, I have no agenda other than ‘is it funny?’”

10:07 a.m.

Black-ish Season Finale Recap: The Newest Johnson

Black-ish delivers its most emotional half-hour yet.

10:00 a.m.

Lil Uzi Vert and Kurt Cobain Have Some Things in Common

The Philadelphia rapper is climbing the charts with a melancholy hit about death.