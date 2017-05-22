The New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Are So Metal

The New Game of Thrones Photos Are So Metal

Entertainment Weekly released new images of Game of Thrones season seven this morning, and they can best be described in one word: metal. No, make that two words: so metal. You know how people say, “Too much metal for one hand!” when they throw up double devil horns? Well, there’s so much metal here you need a whole damn dragon to rage correctly. In honor of that, here are some new looks at Thrones, imagined as a lineup for a hard-rock festival coming to a semi-rural area near you.

Band: Stormborn
Album: Break the Wheel

Photo: HBO

Castle Black, Ritual Resurrection

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Actual Slayer, Blood Curse

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Twin Sex, Inevitable Destruction

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

(Come on, Gwendoline. You’re going to have to be more metal than that.)

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Giantsbane, Blood of the Bastards

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Untrustworthy, Certain Betrayal

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

