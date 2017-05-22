The New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Are So Metal

Entertainment Weekly released new images of Game of Thrones season seven this morning, and they can best be described in one word: metal. No, make that two words: so metal. You know how people say, “Too much metal for one hand!” when they throw up double devil horns? Well, there’s so much metal here you need a whole damn dragon to rage correctly. In honor of that, here are some new looks at Thrones, imagined as a lineup for a hard-rock festival coming to a semi-rural area near you.
Band: Stormborn
Album: Break the Wheel
Castle Black, Ritual Resurrection
Actual Slayer, Blood Curse
Twin Sex, Inevitable Destruction
(Come on, Gwendoline. You’re going to have to be more metal than that.)
Giantsbane, Blood of the Bastards
Untrustworthy, Certain Betrayal