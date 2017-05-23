The Night King Is Here in the Chilling Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster

This year, winter is coming in mid-July. HBO released the first poster for season seven of Game of Thrones, which prominently features the Night King, ruler of the White Walkers, distant cousin of Darth Maul, from the Popsicle side of the family. In fact, scratch that, this post only features the Night King, which is a sure sign that Game of Thrones is going to bring in a lot of the ice half of the Song of Ice and Fire this season, and that for all we care who’s sitting on the Iron Throne, there’s an even bigger battle coming. Game of Thrones returns July 16. Brrrrrrr.