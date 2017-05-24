What We Learned From the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

In the trailer for Game of Thrones season seven, Cersei’s got dozens of problems, including enemies to the East, West, South and North. The series seems to be heading into a massive final confrontation as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up — and the inevitable White Walker chill factor heads down from the North. Let’s break down what secrets we can glean from the first trailer.

Cersei’s enemy to the East is headed by Grey Worm, who’s leading Daenerys’s army of unsullied and is really perfecting that glower.

To the West, we’ve got the Iron Islands, where Euron Greyjoy’s got a fleet of his own.

To the South, there’s someone sharpening a sword — might Dorne be ready to get revenge on the Lannisters?

And to the North, Arya! She’s wandering through the forest on a horse.

Cersei’s hanging out on her Iron Throne, very proud of herself. “We’re the last Lannisters,” she says.

We cut to Tyrion. “The last ones who count,” she corrects herself.

Dany arrives at a big giant gate, which seems like it could be either Dragonstone or King’s Landing. Wherever it is, she’d like everyone to know that she’s in charge.

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” Dany says. “And I will.” With that giant throne she’s set up for herself in Dragonstone, she’s not kidding around.

Lannister soldiers rush out of a gate. Seems that the battle’s coming to Cersei and Jaime.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow, ever mournful, looks on as people salute him as the “King in the North.”

Littlefinger looks at Sansa like, “Everyone you love is dead. That’s sexy.”

Fire brings back some memories for Theon.

Melisandre’s looking youthful by a cliff.

Arya faces the cold.

An arm reaches out for answers … is it Ser Jorah’s greyscaled hand?

The Mountain is reporting for post-death duty.

The Dothraki ride into battle.

Grey Worm and Missandei get intimate.

Someone who looks like Ellaria Sand shares a moment with another woman — maybe Yara Greyjoy? Anyway, let’s hope everyone’s lips are poison-free.

A Lannister lion gets knocked over.

The dragons are real big this season. Sigh, they grow up so fast.

Let’s watch that trailer once again, for old time’s sake.