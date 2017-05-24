What We Learned From the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Dany’s Got a New Throne, and Other Things We Learned From the New Game of Thrones Trailer

Image

In the trailer for Game of Thrones season seven, Cersei’s got dozens of problems, including enemies to the East, West, South and North. The series seems to be heading into a massive final confrontation as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up — and the inevitable White Walker chill factor heads down from the North. Let’s break down what secrets we can glean from the first trailer.

Cersei’s enemy to the East is headed by Grey Worm, who’s leading Daenerys’s army of unsullied and is really perfecting that glower.

Image

To the West, we’ve got the Iron Islands, where Euron Greyjoy’s got a fleet of his own.

Image

To the South, there’s someone sharpening a sword — might Dorne be ready to get revenge on the Lannisters?

Image

And to the North, Arya! She’s wandering through the forest on a horse.

Image

Cersei’s hanging out on her Iron Throne, very proud of herself. “We’re the last Lannisters,” she says.

Image

We cut to Tyrion. “The last ones who count,” she corrects herself.

Image

Dany arrives at a big giant gate, which seems like it could be either Dragonstone or King’s Landing. Wherever it is, she’d like everyone to know that she’s in charge.

Image

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” Dany says. “And I will.” With that giant throne she’s set up for herself in Dragonstone, she’s not kidding around.

Image

Lannister soldiers rush out of a gate. Seems that the battle’s coming to Cersei and Jaime.

Image

Meanwhile, Jon Snow, ever mournful, looks on as people salute him as the “King in the North.”

Image

Littlefinger looks at Sansa like, “Everyone you love is dead. That’s sexy.”

Image

Fire brings back some memories for Theon.

Image

Melisandre’s looking youthful by a cliff.

Image

Arya faces the cold.

Image

An arm reaches out for answers … is it Ser Jorah’s greyscaled hand?

Image

The Mountain is reporting for post-death duty.

Image

The Dothraki ride into battle.

Image

Grey Worm and Missandei get intimate.

Image

Someone who looks like Ellaria Sand shares a moment with another woman — maybe Yara Greyjoy? Anyway, let’s hope everyone’s lips are poison-free.

Image

A Lannister lion gets knocked over.

Image

The dragons are real big this season. Sigh, they grow up so fast.

