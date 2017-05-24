Ice! Fire! Dragons! War! The first teaser for the new Game of Thrones season has arrived with all of the above. Everyone is preparing for battle in the preview —Cersei smirks upon her throne with Jamie at her side, Tyrion eyes Dany’s dragons as they soar around what is presumably Dragonstone, and Jon Snow readies the Night’s Watch. Is that Jorah’s greyscaled hand we spy, reaching out from a prison cell around the 1:20 mark? Even with Cersei on the throne, the Lannisters are dwindling, and someone’s hand traces the lines of a map, toppling over a Lannister lion. “If we don’t put aside our enmities and band together we will die,” Ser Davos advises. “And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.” Game of Thrones returns July 16.