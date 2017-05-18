Go Further Into the Sunken Place With a Cut Scene From Get Out

Get Out will be available for home-video purchase on May 23, and that means deleted scenes are on the way. In this new clip we see Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) in his second trip to the Sunken Place. At this point, Chris has caught on to the fact that he’s in grave danger, and Missy Armitage (Catherine Keener) puts him back under hypnosis so her husband can complete the plan to hijack his body. Watch to get a better sense of what sort of nightmares are lurking in the endless black expanse.