When there’s no place left for you as a serious actress, it’s time to turn to wrestling. In Netflix’s GLOW – based on the history of the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling league – Brie’s character goes into the ring after getting frustrated with the limitations of her acting career. There, she meets a collection of outsiders (this is executive produced by Orange Is the New Black’s Jenji Kohan, after all), and a fairly shady washed up Marc Maron-type director played by Marc Maron. GLOW premieres on Netflix June 23. Expect legwarmers to come back in fashion.