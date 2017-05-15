By

Tags:

GLOW Trailer: Pull on Your Leggings, Alison Brie’s ’80s Ladies’ Wrestling Show Is Coming

When there’s no place left for you as a serious actress, it’s time to turn to wrestling. In Netflix’s GLOW – based on the history of the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling league – Brie’s character goes into the ring after getting frustrated with the limitations of her acting career. There, she meets a collection of outsiders (this is executive produced by Orange Is the New Black’s Jenji Kohan, after all), and a fairly shady washed up Marc Maron-type director played by Marc Maron. GLOW premieres on Netflix June 23. Expect legwarmers to come back in fashion.

