If you’d like to hear a nice story, here is one: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn like Overboard just as much as the rest of us. On The Late Late Show, Hawn recalled how she and Russell got together recently to watch the classic comedy they starred in, which got in the way of their plans to have sex, but did at least remind them of why they’re in love. Really, the only person who might be more invested in the movie is Reese Witherspoon, who could once be reached at overboard@aol.com.