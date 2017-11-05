Greg Berlanti’s Black Lightning Superhero Series Is a Go at CW

It’s rare for lightning to strike twice, but super producer Greg Berlanti is a rod for successful adaptations of DC comics. Now Berlanti, the man behind Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow (and non-DC Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale), is giving the genre an other go with a first season order of Black Lightning. When CW announced the pilot earlier this year, the plot was reported to follow a retired Black Lightning (a.k.a. Jefferson Pierce) who is pulled back into the superhero life by his high school-aged daughter. The original comic debuted in 1977 and was notable for its black lead, though it never received mainstream success.