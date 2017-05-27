Gregg Allman Dead at 69

Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Gregg Allman, the co-founder of the legendary southern rock band the Allman Brothers Band, has died at the age of 69, Billboard reports. The cause of death has yet to be specified, although in recent weeks Allman was suffering from unknown medical issues that required him to be at “home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.” The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is perhaps best known for his work in the Allman Brothers Band, which he formed with his brother, Duane, who tragically passed away at the age of 24. Throughout the 1970s, the group achieved vast mainstream success with songs that included “Ramblin Man,” “Straight From the Heart,” and “Crazy Love.”



“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” a statement on his official website reads. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated when more information becomes available.