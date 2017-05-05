Latest News from Vulture

11:07 a.m.

Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 Is Proof That Country Is Doing Just Fine

Songs of hard drinking and sobering thinking abound.

10:53 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Creator Trolled Trump Over Apprentice Ratings Last Night

“Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat Two and a Half Men.”

10:47 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Eleven Pounds

This show transformed into 24 so gradually, we barely noticed it happening.

10:38 a.m.

Movie Review: You Can’t Look Away From Last Men in Aleppo

You should see this movie to witness an ongoing tragedy. But you should also see it to learn humility.

10:10 a.m.

Grizzly Bear Has Come to Reclaim Its Indie-Rock Throne With a New Song

They’re back after nearly five years.

10:08 a.m.

From The Handmaid’s Tale to 13 Reasons Why, Book Adaptations Are All Over TV

And they’re more prestige-y than ever.

10:03 a.m.

Why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Ends on That Character

As director James Gunn explains, it caps off the movie’s most touching emotional arc.

10:00 a.m.

Perfume Genius on His Biggest Album Yet, Queerness, and Rihanna

“Well, why don’t I make this big fucking album that usually dudely dudes make?”

9:34 a.m.

How Marvel Got Sylvester Stallone (and Those Secret Stars) to Join Guardians 2

“It was just a fun thing we asked him to come to, with the thought of, Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do more down the line?”

9:26 a.m.

Star Wars Superfan Adam Scott Quivers With Joy When Surprised by Mark Hamill

Surprise, it’s Luke Skywalker!

9:15 a.m.

Conversations About Death and Comedy With Chris Gethard

Gethard just wrapped an Off Broadway show about suicide and is about to take it to London.

9:00 a.m.

The Teens on 13 Reasons Why Have a Lot of Tattoos

Do high schools even allow this much ink?

8:27 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Closing Songs Are Slyly Genius

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” may not seem like it belongs in this show. But it does.

7:00 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: Jailbreak, Baby

“Obligate Mutualisms” blends the light with the dark, showing the full spectrum of Sense8’s pathos.

3:00 a.m.

Sense8 Season-Premiere Recap: Finding Whispers

In the world of Sense8, memories and feelings do not belong to one’s self.

1:56 a.m.

LCD Soundsystem Releases Second New Song, ‘American Dream’

The song joins the band’s other new single, “Call the Police.”

1:38 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Absence Makes the Heart Grow Stranger

Will Amy’s absence spur Sheldon to finally propose?

1:16 a.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Sticky, Dark, Dirty Truth

We finally know who killed Jason Blossom.

1:00 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Sex and Death

Oh, Stephanie, you complicated, lovely woman.

12:28 a.m.

Seth Meyers Has Jokes About the House’s Trumpcare Bill for You

At least the giggles isn’t a preexisting condition.