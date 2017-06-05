Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Unseats Fate of the Furious As Box Office Champ

Summer box office season is officially rearing.

1:15 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Attempts to Clarify Her Controversial Comments About Hip-Hop

“I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap.”

11:50 a.m.

Ukraine Bans Steven Seagal for Being Threat to National Security

Seagal was recently granted Russian citizenship.

11:00 a.m.

If You Recognize Kevin Bacon Out in the World, His Ego Dictates That You Say So

Talk to Kevin Bacon about Kevin Bacon, he insists.

9:46 a.m.

ABC Reportedly Nears Deal to Revive American Idol

Will the red Coca-Cola cups make a return too?

12:06 a.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Critiques the Science of Alien: Covenant on Late Show

In space, no one can hear Neil point out that sound can’t travel in space.

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Admitted to a Nashville Hospital After Suffering a Stroke at Home

While expected to make a full recovery, the country singer’s upcoming concert dates will be postponed.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriend Jason Momoa Is Also Funny, Will Star in Will Ferrell Comedy

The two men will play father and son in a fictitious TV show.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Queens of 90210

Shea Couleé is a next-level drag queen.

Yesterday at 8:14 p.m.

New Rough Night Trailer: Weekend at Bernadette’s

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Ilana Glazer enjoy a night of drinking, dancing, and corpse disposal.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born

The comedian will portray a character by the name of Noodles.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

The Lovers Is a Very Smart Movie About a Very Dumb Idea

And it’s fun watching Debra Winger and Tracy Letts gaze helplessly at each other.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

At the Drive-In Rewrites Its Past on in•ter a•li•a

The El Paso band returns to its roots.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

This Is All You Need to See to Understand Vin Diesel’s Music Career

▶️ “When the Fast & Furious megastar played the track … it brought Diesel to tears.”

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Mac DeMarco’s This Old Dog and 8 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Mac DeMarco to Slowdive, here’s a selection of newly released albums to check out.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

From 10 Things I Hate About You to Medicine for Melancholy.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

A Timeline of How Fyre Festival Became a Massive Failure

It all started with a plane pit stop.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

These Minor Game of Thrones Characters Deserve Their Own Spinoff

▶️ “You cannot give up on the gravy. No gravy, no pie. Simple as that.”

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Diane Keaton Demonstrates Her Love of Kissing on Her Fellow Talk-Show Guests

“There’s nothing greater than kissing a man in a movie.”