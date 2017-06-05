There’s no turning back now: With the hefty-but-typical-for-a-Marvel-movie opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, summer box office season is officially upon us. The film is projected to rake in a three-day opening of $138.1 million, unseating The Fate of the Furious as this weekend’s box office champ. While that number won’t be breaking any records, it hardly constitutes a disappoint, particularly given the movie’s positive word-of-mouth. Still, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was undoubtedly helped by a lack of real competition. In its fourth weekend, The Fate of the Furious looks to take in $8.6 million for a distant second place finish, with The Boss Baby ($6 million), How to Be a Latin Lover ($5 million), and Beauty and the Beast ($4.8 million) rounding out the top five. The clear lesson of the weekend? It’s good to be Vin Diesel.