Earlier today, reports came in that an unnamed, unreleased Disney movie had been stolen from the company by hackers. Company CEO Bob Iger informed ABC employees at a town hall style meeting that a movie had been taken, and that it was being held hostage in exchange for a large sum of bitcoin. Deadline is now reporting that the stolen property is the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and that the company is working with the FBI in order to resolve the issue. Iger said that Disney has no plans to pay the ransom, despite the fact that the hackers have threatened to release the entire movie in five-minute long increments unless the studio antes up with the bitcoin. Parallels are being drawn between this incident and a recent one in which hackers threatened to release the entire fifth season of Orange is the New Black unless ransom demands where met. Netflix also refused to pay, and the hackers in that case did follow through on their promise, dumping all 10 episodes of the upcoming fifth season on the Pirate Bay just last month.