Harry Potter is crossing the pond. The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is currently in performances in London, have confirmed that the show will come to Broadway’s Lyric Theatre next spring. The two-part play’s official opening is set for April 22, 2018, with preview performances beginning sometime before then. This means it’ll open at a similar time to another blockbuster stage show, Frozen, which is also planning to come to Broadway that spring (your childhood will never die; it’s just going to go onstage). Cursed Child focuses on a middle-aged Harry, his friends, and his children, and includes a whole lot of shenanigans involving a time-turner, which you’ll probably need to use to get tickets.