Kendrick Lamar Has Deemed Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Worthy of a Remix

You haven’t reached the upper echelon of respect in your genre until Kendrick Lamar sees fit to hop on your hit. In fact, one could argue that said song was never even truly a hit until Kendrick gave it the self-proclaimed “Kung Fu Kenny Midas touch.” (Taylor knows.) After allowing Future a spot on his Coachella stage, Kendrick has now remixed Future’s “Mask Off” — further validation that flute solos are so en vogue. It’s their first collaboration in three years and a lot has changed for both rappers in the time since, a fact that Kendrick boasts in his guest verse. “Platinum, platinum, platinum / Gotta look at self and ask what happened / How y’all let a conscious nigga go commercial while only makin’ conscious albums? / How y’all let the braids on TV? / How y’all let the hood at the table? / Now y’all don’t even know how to rate him?” he raps. But just so it’s clear, Kendrick and Future are not equals. “Bitch my hair down, Prince live through me. I am Prince,” Kendrick goes on to claim. Unmask him and maybe we’ll see.

