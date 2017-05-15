Listen to Lana Del Rey’s New Song ‘Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind’

Lana Del Rey’s new song “Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind” is nominally about Coachella 2017, but is, in reality, about the current state of ever-increasing global discord. Well, it’s also sort of about Coachella, which makes sense seeing as how the “Lust for Life” singer penned part of the tune on her drive back from this year’s festival. “Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind” joins Del Rey’s other recently released songs “Love” and “Lust for Life,” all ostensibly from her upcoming album, though it’s probably the only song in which the singer details specifically what she would give up to access a magical stairway to heaven (everything) in order to ask God a question (ostensibly a variation on, “What the hell is going on?”)