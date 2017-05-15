Latest News from Vulture

2:15 a.m.

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s New Song ‘Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind’

Written on the way home from, you guessed it, Coachella.

1:22 a.m.

Marvel’s The Gifted Trailer: These Kids Could Really Use the X-Men Right Now

The teens…the teens are extraordinary!

Yesterday at 11:40 p.m.

Deadwood Actor Powers Boothe Dies at 68

The actor most recently appeared as Gideon Malick on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Veep Recap: A Cheater, A Liar, and a Horse Thief

“Don’t you see I had no choice but to go into politics and be extraordinary and a sex symbol!”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Hot Dog or Not Hot Dog?

Even when Erlich Bachman wins, he loses.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Johnny Depp to Star as John McAfee in King of the Jungle

The only character bigger than an eccentric trickster pirate.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

American Gods Recap: Snow Day

Shadow Moon doesn’t believe in anything anymore.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Bryan Fuller Reshot American Gods’ Gay Sex Scene Because It Wasn’t Gay Enough

“Unless he has a 12-inch, candy-cane c*ck and can f*ck around corners, his dick’s not getting in him.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why Tonight’s Episode of The Leftovers Was Inspired By Matt Zoller Seitz

A conversation between Matt and Damon Lindelof.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: In the Lion’s Den

“It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World” is The Leftovers at its boldest and best.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

How Much Juice Can One Writer Squeeze Out of Male Ugliness?

Joshua Ferris’s The Dinner Party is a parade of jerks who march by one by one.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Katy Perry Might Be One of Your American Idol Reboot Judges

Bon appétit, America.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

The 2016-2017 TV Season in 5 Really Depressing Charts

An annual tradition.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

TV Ratings Are Way Down, But Does It Even Matter?

Why the Upfronts are less relevant than ever.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

King Arthur Gets Trounced As Guardians Wins Another Box-Office Weekend

King Arthur got a punch to the face, alright.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

Harry Styles Has Some Rational Thoughts on Brexit

And he’s happy to share them.

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

What in Tarnation Is Going on With Jennifer Lawrence in the Mother! Poster?

Mmmm human hearts.

Yesterday at 1:32 p.m.

Watch Edie Falco in the Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer

That other infamous ’90s double-murder gets a fresh look.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

New Girl Is Ending Next Season

It was a good run!

Yesterday at 12:36 p.m.

I Love Dick Recap: Dear Dick

Every woman in Marfa sees Dick as a symbol of something different.