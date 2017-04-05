Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for FYF

If you’re playing SNL, you’ve gotta have something to play. Luckily for LCD Soundsystem, the musical guests this weekend, they’ve got the goods. The band, defunct for all of five seconds, played a handful of new songs at their recent Brooklyn residency, but didn’t allow anyone to film or record them so they could remain under total secrecy. Today, James Murphy & Co. have relinquished some control and are offering up two new tracks at midnight wherever you are (lucky you, Australia). The first is “Call the Police” and BBC Radio 1 already has it. Were you expecting lo-fi power punk? Are you also clairvoyant? Pat yrself on the back. According to Murphy, that long-awaited album that wasn’t supposed to happen is nearing completion, but with this band, who ever knows what to believe.

