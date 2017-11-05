Remember The Good Times: Here Are All The Shows That Got Cancelled This Season

Photo: NBC, FOX, MTV

It’s bloodletting time in the TV business. As the networks prepare for their annual upfront presentations one week from now, during which time they will announce new programming for the fall, they are dropping the hammer on under-performing shows. The time travel bubble looks to have burst, with shows like Making History and Timeless being discontinued, and while the heroes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will live to protect another day, the heroes of Powerless will not. Here is the running list of dearly departed shows.

ABC

Notorious, Last Man Standing, Time After Time, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, American Crime, Secrets and Lies, The Catch, The Real O’Neals

Fox

APB, Making History, Pitch, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, Son of Zorn,

NBC

Emerald City, Grimm, Timeless, Powerless

The CW

Frequency, No Tomorrow

CBS

Doubt, Pure Genius

MTV

Sweet/Vicious

WGN America

Outsiders

USA

Eyewitness

The Disney Channel

Girl Meets World

Syfy

Incorporated

Cinemax

The Knick

FXX

Man Seeking Woman