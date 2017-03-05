Latest News from Vulture

1:15 a.m.

Chris Rock Recaps the Final Obama White House Party’s Star-Studded Glory

“I’m not really supposed to be alone with Michelle Obama.”

12:23 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Used Handmaid’s Tale as a Warning in Planned Parenthood Speech

“In The Handmaids Tale women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away.”

12:22 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Trapped in a Box

In Gilead, knowing how to play your role is very important.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Smooth Operator

Ms. Montgomery actually gets it together this week!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Truth about TroCo

Coco’s relationship with Troy is an ideal, not a sustainable reality.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Home Away From Home

“IHOP” is an episode about parents, children, and the mistakes that can break them apart.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Americans: Alison Wright on Martha’s Surprising Return

“She’s lucky, I guess. Doesn’t really seem like it when you see her sitting all alone.”

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy To Investigate Puppet Homicides in The Happytime Murders

Think Who Framed Roger Rabbit? with puppet cadavers.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Days of Our Lives

“War Is Hell” is the funniest episode of Great News yet.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: This Is My Fight Song

The chemistry between Andrea Martin and John Michael Higgins is this show’s biggest strength.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Master Debater

No child has ever been more prepared for debate than Evan Huang.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Included a Dr. Strangelove Movie Date

The Russian president had never seen the comedy about a nuclear war between the U.S. and U.S.S.R.

Yesterday at 7:38 p.m.

The Eagles Are Suing a Place Called Hotel California

The 11-room establishment purports to be the inspiration for the massively popular song.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Let’s Take a Minute to Appreciate Céline Dion’s Outstanding Met Gala Insta Vid

She’s doing everything right in Vogue’s futuristic Instagram portrait studio.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

The Concert Ticket Industry Is Still Broken

Live music is booming, but who is actually buying the tickets?

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: May 2017

Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and more.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

WNYC’s Nancy Is an Imperfect But Authentic Podcast About LGBTQ Experiences

The show makes up for its lack of structural innovation by packing an emotional wallop.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

A Donald Trump Impression You Need to See to Believe

So come see it: He’ll be interviewed as Trump at this year’s Vulture Festival.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

‘Fear’ Is One of Kendrick Lamar’s Best Tracks to Date

It wouldn’t be true Kendrick Lamar if he didn’t bring up the most problematic problem.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano Charm in The Big Sick Trailer

Co-starring Ray Romano, Zoe Kazan, and Holly Hunter.