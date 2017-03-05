Hillary Clinton did not shy away from recent topics during her impassioned speech at Planned Parenthood’s 100th Anniversary Gala. Clinton, who has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight since the election (aside from frequent trips to Broadway), used the night to slam “politicians in Washington” who are working to pass healthcare legislation that could interfere with access to affordable birth control, safe abortions, and pregnancy and maternity care, as well as funding for Planned Parenthood. According to CNN’s Dan Merica, Clinton used The Handmaid’s Tale as a warning. “I’m not suggesting this dystopian future is around the corner,” Clinton said of the book and stellar Hulu adaptation. “But the show has prompted important conversation about women’s rights and autonomy.” In the story women are not allowed to own property or work, and some are ritually raped and forced to serve as surrogate mothers for infertile couples in the ruling class of the country’s totalitarian theocracy. “In The Handmaid’s Tale women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away,” the former Secretary of State pointed out. Then added, “It’s not too late for us, but we have to encourage the millions of women and men who support Planned Parenthood’s mission to keep fighting.”