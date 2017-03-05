Hulu Renews The Handmaid’s Tale for a Second Season

Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Offred is sticking around in Gilead, which is all the better for us viewers, but probably much worse for her character’s well-being. Hulu announced today that it has renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for a second season, seemingly guaranteeing that the series will move beyond the scope of Margaret Atwood’s original novel, from which it has already started to diverge. This isn’t too much of a surprise: The Handmaid’s Tale has been a buzzy success for Hulu as a platform, and star Elisabeth Moss previously told Vulture that she’d signed a five-to-seven-year series contract for the show. Still, it leaves us wondering how the story will continue: Will Offred ever manage to escape? Will we see some of that sequel Margaret Atwood seems to be hinting at? Will the men get any less terrible? (Let’s be serious: Men will always be terrible.)