A Look Back at the ’70s L.A. Club Scene That Gave Rise to Comedy Legends

There must have been something in the water in 1970s Los Angeles. By the middle of the decade, comedy in L.A. was absolutely booming – in just a matter of years, Hollywood had become the epicenter of the stand-up world, displacing New York and Vegas from their thrones. Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show was the catalyst: When production uprooted to the West Coast in 1972, hopeful comics chased the dream, hoping to snag airtime. Clubs sprung up during this period – Mitzi Shore’s Comedy Store in particular became a mecca for emerging comics, and headquarters for a slew of soon-to-be big names: David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Robin Williams, just to name a few. It was the so-called “Golden Age” of comedy, and it was an exciting thing with crazy-high stakes, fraught with rivalries and excessive partying.

Former Los Angeles Times journalist William Knoedelseder wrote an entire book on the subject, and it's been adapted into a TV series of the same name. The center of the action is "Goldie's," a Sunset Strip it-club commandeered by the enterprising Goldie herself (a character who reminds of us of Mitzi Shore). Read on for some of the key players in the real-life '70s scene, including Shore, that inspired the show.

Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show was the magnet that built the ’70s L.A. comedy scene. When Carson relocated his act to Burbank in May of 1972, many hopeful comics followed suit – Carson offered airtime to up-and-comers, helping them gain critical exposure. In the ’70s, L.A. would effectively replace New York and Vegas as the comedy capital, largely in part to Carson’s move.

If The Tonight Show was the magnet that drew comic talent to L.A., the Comedy Store was the scene’s connective tissue. In April 1972, the Comedy Store opened its doors on Sunset Boulevard for the first time. Spearheaded by comedian Sammy Shore (yes, Pauly Shore’s father) and fellow comedian Rudy Deluca, Sammy’s wife (and Pauly’s mother) Mitzi would choose the venue’s name. Mitzi began to run the club when Sammy was on the road, and became the organizational and creative force behind the business. She determined the lineup, created an open-mic night, even devised the soon-to-become-standard “two-drink minimum” cocktail waitress model.

Mitzi officially took the reins when she and Sammy divorced in 1974. She’d open a second Westwood Boulevard location (which would shutter in 1984), and a San Diego Pacific Beach neighborhood outpost that would eventually move to La Jolla. Her eye for talent played a key part in launching dozens of up-and-comers to success, even beyond the walls of her establishments – network television scouts frequented Comedy Store locations and looked to Mitzi for casting recommendations. By the late ’70s, comedians like Jay Leno, David Letterman, Elayne Boosler, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Michael Keaton, and more were club regulars.

Robin Williams grew up in Marin County, and moved to New York to attend the Juilliard School of Drama. He withdrew, and after a stint in the San Francisco club circuit, he moved to Los Angeles in September of 1976. Williams was just one of the comedians that called 8420 Cresthill Road, the Mitzi Shore-owned property overlooking the Comedy Store, home for a period of time. During his Comedy Store days, he’d begin sporting the rainbow suspenders he’d eventually make famous on hit show Mork and Mindy (a gig he landed in part thanks to his frequent appearances at the heavily scouted venue). Producer George Schlatter would “discover” Williams during his West Coast club performances – after a particularly memorable Comedy Store set, Schlatter cast Williams in 1977 TV movie The Great American Laugh Off. In 1978, Mork and Mindy premiered and was an instant success, reaching number one. Williams became a household-name.

Jimmie Walker and Freddie Prinze were two of the first of the Comedy Store regulars to make it big. In 1974, Walker’s role as J.J. Walker in Good Times catapulted him to fame and “dyn-o-mite!” became a catch-phrase across the nation. The show would run through 1979, and Walker would stay true to the Comedy Store scene, performing stand-up and even participating in the club’s basketball team (David Letterman, Tim Reid, and Tom Dressen were a few of the other players). Walker’s managers extended opportunities to his up-and-coming peers, employing Jay Leno and David Letterman as joke writers. Each made $100 a week for writing 15 jokes.

Before he made it big on TV, David Letterman was in and of the L.A. stand-up scene. He had moved to Hollywood from Indiana in 1975, driving cross-country with his then-wife. (The nocturnal hours of the comedy world would soon contribute to their split, wrote Knoedelseder in his book I’m Dying Up Here). Letterman auditioned for Mitzi Shore during his first Monday night in town, quickly establishing the Comedy Store as his home base. He was even weekend host for a while, and earned a reputation for heckling hecklers – once, he even fought an drunken Ringo Starr. In 1979, he moved across the street from the club and began a lifelong friendship with George Miller, who lived down the hall. Miller would go on to appear on Letterman’s show 56 times.

When Comedy Store regulars went on strike for wages that same year (they’d been performing for free), and Letterman took part, Shore was devastated. Decades later, she would recall how Letterman’s participation affected her: “I was taken aback. I was crying. Three and a half years working with him, every night. I called him that night at his apartment. I was totally choked up.’”

1979 was also the year Letterman got his big break: When Carson was out to host an awards show, Letterman was asked to fill in at The Tonight Show. By 1980, Letterman was officially in the big-leagues, and was granted his own daytime show. However, it was short-lived and drama-laden – top producers resigned just days before the debut. He quickly bounced back: In 1982, he’d helm Late Night With David Letterman, and in 1993, he’d begin hosting CBS’s The Late Show. Letterman would remain at this post until 2015.

After graduating from Boston’s Emerson College in 1973, a young Jay Leno packed up and headed to the West Coast. His “aha!” moment occurred while watching an episode of (of course) the The Tonight Show: Carson had introduced Jimmie Walker as a “young comedian … appearing here in town at the Comedy Store.” Leno had performed alongside Walker in New York before, and knew he was perfectly capable of landing and acing opportunities like that – he was just on the wrong coast.

After arriving in L.A. with a lone suitcase, Leno couch-surfed for a few nights, even crashing at the Comedy Store. After attracting Mitzi Shore’s attention and securing covetable time-slots, he’d begin scoring TV and movie gigs. At first, these were minor roles, and occasionally writing gigs – and it was all in addition to performing 300 nights out of the year in clubs. One of these first opportunities was as a joke writer (alongside Letterman) for Jimmie Walker. Letterman and Leno, entrenched in the same scene, had a mutual respect for each other in those early days. “Jay is absolutely the best at observational stuff,” Letterman told the Los Angeles Times.

Years later, The Tonight Show would cause a rift between the two. Leno would make his first Tonight Show appearance in 1977, began guest-hosting in the late ’80s, and when Carson retired in 1992, NBC chose Leno to take the reins. His appointment was much to Letterman’s dismay: Letterman had coveted the position, and was even the expected successor.

Brooklynite Elayne Boosler got her start in New York club circuit and became a regular headliner at the Improv. In the spring of 1976, she moved to L.A. to chase the rising scene and found herself among many of the comic pals she’d made in New York. She was, however, one of the few women in comedy at the time, and her confidence in the face of the challenges that presented was notable. Richard Lewis even dubbed her the “Jackie Robinson of our generation,” although she made it a point to separate herself from the women’s movement. “I’m a woman who’s a comic, not a woman comic” said Boosler to New York Magazine in 1976. Her fearlessness carried over into her material and her overall approach; she’d even plead to perform after the big acts like Freddie Prinze, which other comics typically avoided.

In 1978, Mitzi Shore opened a lounge in the Comedy Store’s upstairs corner called the Belly Room, a space specifically for female comics. The reviews were mixed: It showcased female talent, but also theoretically decreased their already-slim chances of appearing on the main stage. By this point, Boosler was one of the few female comics deemed established enough to secure time slots in the Original Room. Boosler would continue to grow her career: In 1986, she’d go on to star in the first female one-hour comedy special.

