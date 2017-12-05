Is Bobby Moynihan Leaving Saturday Night Live?

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

You hear about this thing though? A lot of stuff going on. This is crazy. Apparently a British cop’s pig is moving out this weekend. Yeah, a bobby mourns a ham that could be leaving Saturday night alive. I heard it from my lotion guy – Slippery Gary. Wait, I think he was mistaken. It seems he meant Bobby Moynihan might be leaving Saturday Night Live. Today, CBS announced that the comedy pilot Moynihan starred in, Me, Myself & I, has gotten picked up for series. It’s hard to imagine any way Moynihan could do both the single-camera comedy and Saturday Night Live. A similar comparison is when Nasim Pedrad left the show in 2014 to be on Mulaney. Not to mention, that Moynihan has been on the show since 2008, a longer run than most. If this is the case, that means, this week and next week’s episode will be Moynihan’s last. Somewhere, an uncle is drunk, remembering the good times and complaining about immigrants.

