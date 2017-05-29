On Friday, Carly Rae Jepsen released her song-of-the-summer submission “Cut to the Feeling,” a power-pop jam that’s classic Carly, appropriately ahead of Memorial Day weekend. But, as Shazam users on Reddit point out, Jepsen might have unknowingly revealed the title of her next album: Spread Love. This wouldn’t be the first time Shazam announced album details before its official release. Album art for Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy was visible on Shazam early, as were the album and song titles of the xx’s I See You. So you’re in good company, Carly Rae — if indeed the Spread Love leak is real.
Did Shazam Just Reveal Carly Rae Jepsen’s Next Album Title?
On Friday, Carly Rae Jepsen released her song-of-the-summer submission “Cut to the Feeling,” a power-pop jam that’s classic Carly, appropriately ahead of Memorial Day weekend. But, as Shazam users on Reddit point out, Jepsen might have unknowingly revealed the title of her next album: Spread Love. This wouldn’t be the first time Shazam announced album details before its official release. Album art for Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy was visible on Shazam early, as were the album and song titles of the xx’s I See You. So you’re in good company, Carly Rae — if indeed the Spread Love leak is real.