J.K. Rowling Asks Fans to Help Find Stolen Harry Potter Prequel

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Evanesco! A Harry Potter manuscript has disappeared. An 800-word manuscript J.K. Rowling scribbled on the back of a postcard has been stolen, according to the New York Times. The manuscript, a prequel to the Potter series set three years before Harry’s birth, was never published; it was auctioned in 2008 for £25,000 to benefit charity. It was stolen three weeks ago, West Midlands Police said, during burglary in Birmingham, England. Rowling asked fans online not to purchase the manuscript from the thieves should they come across it:

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

The manuscript reportedly tells a story of Sirius Black and James Potter’s early mischievousness. The best friends get into hot water with local authorities and escape by broomstick, according to the Times. Accio stolen manuscript!