Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

We guess, in some ways, Severus Snape always had to die. He was mischaracterized as the villain second only to Voldemort throughout the series, rather than the unknowingly heartbroken guardian to Harry Potter that was always his truth. And so, his vicious death by Nagini could not be avoided. But that doesn’t make it hurt any less! Because after learning of Snape’s true motives — he was in love with Harry’s mom, Lily Potter, and swore to protect Harry by any means necessary after Voldemort murdered her, but told no one of this plan except Dumbledore — we all felt like monsters for wishing him dead. Well, just imagine how wracked with guilt J.K. Rowling, mastermind of this trickery, must feel.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

As has become her annual tradition on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts (the massacre that took Snape and most other characters you loved), Rowling has now issued a mea culpa for killing Snape. She’s previously apologized for taking Lupin and Fred Weasley, but those deaths were small change compared to Snape, a tragedy compounded by the loss of Alan Rickman last year. Poor Tonks will just have to wait another year for her apology.

