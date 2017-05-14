James Comey has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been laying low ever since he was fired from the FBI last week by President Trump. But the self-imposed short seclusion ended on Saturday afternoon, when Comey and his wife, Patrice, decided to take in a matinee of the touring Tony-winning Broadway musical Fun Home. And what fun it was! The Washington D.C. outing was less “Mike Pence at Hamilton” and more “Hillary Clinton in the Theater District” — per the New York Times, the Comeys (and the audience) were in good spirits and were welcomed backstage by the cast at the end of the show. Pictures were taken! Pleasantries were exchanged!

Today James Comey and his wife Patrice joined us at #FunHome in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/W5HLrgKaPi — Fun Home (@funhomemusical) May 13, 2017

One of Fun Home’s lead producers explained that the couple had bought tickets to the show prior to Comey’s firing, but they were still keen on attending despite the politically-turbulent circumstances. “Their daughter saw the tour in Chicago and told them they had to see it,” the producer explained to the Times. “They were wiping away the tears as they came backstage to meet the cast. He said something to the effect of it was the best thing they could have picked for their first outing … both said they were really emotionally affected by the show.” Where will he pop up next?

