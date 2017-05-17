James Corden may have been too busy to host this year’s Tonys, but he’s got all the time — and apparently the mileage — in the world to host the Grammys again. After his debut as host of music’s biggest night this year, CBS has announced he’ll be back to host the 2018 Grammys, the show’s 60th anniversary. But at least one thing will be different about the show: Next year, the Grammys are set to return to New York City for the first time in 15 years, at Madison Square Garden, meaning Corden now has a cross-country carpool ride to catch to make it to work on time. Might we suggest he take mom and dad along for the ride again? Or, better yet, just hand over the wheel to them.
James Corden Is Hosting the 2018 Grammys, Will Inevitably Carpool There
