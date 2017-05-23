Because most late-night shows are taped before airing, many hosts don’t get to comment on the news that breaks after filming has wrapped for the day. As word spread of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night that left 22 people dead, James Corden’s episode of last night’s Late Late Show was already in the can. But in an unexpected separate segment filmed on his now dark and empty set, Corden, a U.K. native, cut into last night’s show to deliver a quietly emotional message of support to the people of Manchester. “When I think of Manchester, the city that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. I’m telling you a more tight-knit group of people you’ll be hard-pressed to find,” he said. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it’s even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.” Corden ended: “We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”