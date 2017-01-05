Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The only thing more difficult to pull off than putting on a world tour while pregnant might be putting on a world tour with an infant, which is of course why Janet Jackson is exactly the woman to do it. The “Dammn Baby” singer announced Monday that her Unbreakable tour, previously rescheduled to accommodate the birth of her son Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, will kick off on September 7, 2017. The tour has also been renamed the State of The World tour in the interim, a title which, as Pitchfork points out, is a nod to a song of the same title on Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814. “It’s not about politics,” the singer says of the name choice. “It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.” Jackson also addresses her separation from Al Mana in her announcement, explaining, “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.” Surely, if there is one thing that could potentially improve the actual state of the world even a little bit, it’s more Janet Jackson.

