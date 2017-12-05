Jason Bateman Says Arrested Development Season Five is Imminent

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Never Nudes, unite! According to its star, Jason Bateman, Arrested Development is about to return to Netflix for a fifth season. As The Playlist reported, Bateman tweeted about the beloved series’ return today:

Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

And while there are very few other details available as of this writing, it seems probable that this tweet is a good sign of things to come. “This summer” likely indicates that the series – which tends to take place is in the bright, banal California sunlight – will shoot new episodes in the months ahead. We’ll keep looking out for more, but gird your loins, Bluth family fans. Things are in motion faster than a stair car, a plan, a mutually agreed upon familial lie, etc.