Jay Z Is Coming Home to Headline the 2017 Meadows Festival
It’s not Brooklyn, but close enough. After an inaugural year that saw Kanye West flee his headlining set to rush to Kim Kardashian after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, the Meadows Festival will look to rebound in a big way this year. For 2017, the Queens festival has expanded to three days and booked one helluva lineup — possibly the best New York City has to offer this festival season — with none other than Jay Z set to headline. Also topping the bill are Gorillaz and Red Hot Chili Peppers. But this is one festival where you’ll want to read all the way down to the fine print: Playing Meadows this year are Nas, M.I.A., Run the Jewels, Future, Weezer, LL Cool J (!), Erykah Badu, and Migos, and that’s only the first couple lines. Meadows will be Jay Z’s first NYC festival appearance since he headlined the 2014 Global Citizens Festival. It’ll all go down September 15–17, hopefully well after the twins are due so Hov won’t also have a family emergency to tend to mid-set.