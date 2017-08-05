Latest News from Vulture

9:49 a.m.

Let Harry Styles, a God, Teach You How to Fly in the ‘Sign of the Times’ Video

Watch the former One Directioner ascend to the heavens.

9:28 a.m.

John Oliver: The Enemy of Net Neutrality Is a Guy Who Loves Big Lebowski Quotes

Ajit Pai is not a harmless nerd, according to John Oliver.

9:20 a.m.

Jay Z Is Coming Home to Headline the 2017 Meadows Festival

Gorillaz and Red Hot Chili Peppers are also headlining.

12:44 a.m.

Debra Messing Delivers Her GLAAD Media Awards Speech to Ivanka Trump

Tegan and Sara, The Daily Show, and Teen Vogue were among Saturday night’s New York GLAAD Media Award winners.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

Sense8 Recap: Lito’s Pride

Sense8 has some of the best sex scenes on television.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Veep Recap: No Justice, No Peace

No one in Veep hates women more than Selina Meyer does.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Season-Finale Recap: Worth It

“Ball in Hand” is a brilliant end to an excellent season.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Finale Recap: Vindication

This. Was. High. Quality. Television.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Dinesh Gets Laid!

“Intellectual Property” is a love letter to diehard fans of Silicon Valley.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

Here Are the Winners of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

For the first time, actors competed against each other in gender-neutral categories.

Yesterday at 10:09 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Posts a BLL Reunion Photo and Gets Your Big Little Hopes Up

“Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies.”

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

New It Trailer: Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Go Back in the Sewer

Bill Skarsgård is having too much fun playing a demon clown.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

How The Leftovers Picked 5 Iconic Melbourne Locations for Kevin & Nora’s Episode

“We took our eyes off the street for ten minutes and we had our own graffiti tagged.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

American Gods Recap: The Slaughterhouse

Everyone seems to know that Mr. Wednesday is bad news, but they still can’t resist him.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

How Orlando Jones Constructed His Showstopping American Gods Monologue

“To deliver that or to try and create that conversation around a voice that was yelling just seemed the absolutely wrong way to go.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: A Sudden Departure

Kevin and Nora face their emotional apocalypse.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

New Wonder Woman Trailer Gives Us the Lasso of Truth and Doctor Poison

You can’t handle the Lasso of Truth.

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Barbra Streisand Gave Hillary Clinton Her Nth Standing Ovation in Brooklyn

The former secretary of State and husband Bill were in the audience at Barclays Center.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Moonlight’s Beach Scene Correctly Wins MTV’s Award for Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome were on hand to accept the award.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

Peter Parker Gets Found Out in This New Clip From Spider-Man: Homecoming

It’s tough being a teen hero.