Jennifer Hudson to Join The Voice as a Coach Next Season

Jennifer Hudson is crossing party lines. The former American Idol contestant has signed up to take a coaching chair on the next season of The Voice here in the States. She actually made her Voice debut on the U.K. version of the show earlier this year, where she coached her way to victory in her very first season, and with a Golden Globe, a SAG award, an Oscar, a Grammy, and a BAFTA trophy sitting at home, Hudson is possibly the most decorated artist to come through the show yet. (Apologies, Alicia Keys.) This announcement is extra-notable since American Idol is being resurrected after going off air just a year ago, and Hudson is declaring her allegiance to that show’s direct competitor. There likely isn’t any bad blood between the singer and the Idol institution, since she’s come out as one of the show’s most successful alumni alongside women like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. But wouldn’t it be amazing if this was some kind of long con, and Hudson had spent the last 12 years plotting her vengeance after getting bounced from Idol in the top 7 round of season three? Yes. That would be amazing indeed.