In David Letterman’s final episode, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joked about how she’s going to be part of another bad finale, obviously making fun of Seinfeld. Do you like the joke that it was a bad finale?

I like all jokes. That’s what do. That’s what I live for. There’s really nothing else I care about more than jokes. I don’t really care who the victim is or whose feelings have to be hurt. If it’s a good joke, I’m into it. We actually fought hard for that particular joke. The writers had a different joke that Julia came to me and said, “I don’t know if this joke works.” I read the joke and I go, “No, that’s a bad joke.” She had flown from L.A. to New York just to do the one line. It was a big deal. We were really excited to be on that show. It was a really cool experience to be on Dave’s last show and I didn’t want her to go out there and tank. I’d been at this a while. You don’t always know 100 percent, but in this case, I knew it was a loser. So we went to the writers and it was quite a long negotiation and then they came up with this other line, which was sensational. I wonder, actually, did they have that or did that write that? Maybe they didn’t want to hurt my feelings? Of course, not knowing me, not knowing that I don’t have feelings.

The origins of Good One, Vulture's new podcast about jokes and those who tell them, date back two years ago, specifically, to the second Vulture Festival. I was tasked with interviewing Jerry Seinfeld, a real (albeit intimidating) dream come true. It went well, with us talking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Bee Movie memes, and jokes. There were a lot of questions about jokes. So much so, that afterward, Seinfeld told me, "You're really interested in jokes," you know, for someone who isn't a comedian. Thinking back, this comment and interview inspired me to start a podcast about jokes and how they are constructed.

An episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is just you doing just that, but what is the process of making it into a thing?

An episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is just you doing just that, but what is the process of making it into a thing?

The big process is after we shoot it. I call somebody I love, who I just think is funny, maybe three months in advance because people are busy and they always say yes. We do the thing and then it’s nothing. Now I’m making the show after that — all of the work, like the music and the editing.

I’ll give you an example of something that I got away with here. Julia and I are talking about Net-a-Porter and I say, “Do you use that thing?” and she says, “Yeah, I use that. I think I have a problem with it.” I asked to see if [my wife] Jessica knows, so I decide to call Jess right there. I call her, they talk, and then she gets off the phone. I think, I need something funny to get out of this, so I say to Julia, “Just take the phone and thank my wife for turning me into a human being.” She is not on the phone with Jessica. It’s totally fake and I do a lot of that. I do a lot of fake things like that. She’s obviously such a great actress, you have no idea that she’s not on the phone. It’s just “Do this,” “Do this,” “Do that.” There’s no second take. I didn’t say do it again.

Or if there’s a shot of something that I’m missing. For example, the guy who says to me, “Hey, want to trade, Jerry?” when I pull up into Julia’s driveway. Well, you can’t hear that guy because it was just a real guy and there’s no microphone to pick him up, so somebody in editing just said it and then I subtitled it at the bottom. It is what the guy said, but if it wasn’t a funny line, I would have changed it because who cares. There’s this incredible latitude of making this show. If I don’t have the shot, I’ll just say, “Send some kid out with an iPhone.”

You are crafting the jokes in editing?

What I am good at, and what every comedian is good at, is knowing how to carefully manage an audiences’ attention span. To go back to that little scene with the telephone about Net-a-Porter. When the show was first cut together, Julia says, “Ask your wife about Net-a-Porter.” I say, “You know what, I’m going to ask her right now,” and I take the phone and I dial the phone. Jess picks up and I go, “Hi Jess, I’m sitting here with Julia. We’re right in the middle of doing an episode. She has a question about Net-a-Porter. Can I ask you right now? Are you busy?” You got to get rid of all that. All of that goes because it’s just boring. Now, it’s not boring in a TV series. When you’re watching a TV series, you’re watching an episode of a sitcom, there’s a story that you’re hooked on and there are characters and this is going somewhere. This thing is going nowhere. Even when they first cut it together, they even had me dialing. No, no, no, you can’t have that. That microsecond. The internet is the most brutal medium for attention spans. As a stand-up comedian, you must master that attention span dynamic of an audience and it’s no different from trying to do jokes for four drunks in a nightclub at two o’clock in the morning. You got to get their attention and hold it. We have to spend our life doing it and that’s what you have to do on the internet to survive.

Did you learn anything from watching people watch it?

I will go back and reedit it. I’m a little compulsive, a compulsive tinkerer. I love to go, “Let’s try this. And maybe shrink that section a little bit.” That’s what stand-up is, it constantly moving the accordion to different sizes.

There are a lot of comedians who write onstage. They go up with a premise and over time carve it down. But you write and then it changes. What is the process of how your jokes get ready?

It’s just a grueling process of iterations. I’ve been working on this thing about doughnut holes recently. I just love talking about doughnut holes. As soon as you bring it up, people go, “Really? That’s what you’re going to talk about?” It’s a silly thing to talk about and I had this thing about how I’m a very literal person. When you’re that literal, you wonder, “Is it really holes? If they were really doughnut holes, the bag would be empty and the doughnut holes are not doughnuts because they don’t have a hole, so what is this? What are you selling?” It’s quite complicated to bring that subject up and take an audience through its moronic logic, but audiences love to hear about something very stupid that I impose a very rigorous intellect to. That joke is kind of philosophical. It’s just if you have the will to get up onstage night after night and say doughnut holes, let’s try this again, and then when you get it, if you do get it, it’s unbelievably satisfying. The big thrill is you go to another comedian, “Did you see my doughnut hole bit?” And they go really, “You got a bit?” “Oh, I got a whole thing on doughnut holes.” And they go, “Gee, I’ve seen doughnut holes, I never thought that that was a bit.” I go, “Oh, it’s hilarious.”

Comedian, your documentary about getting back into stand-up after Seinfeld, is considered to be really pioneering in creating a generation of comedy nerds. I was wondering what you thought about an audience that knows the mechanics, that knows what a bit it, that want to see the process.

I always thought that audiences learning more about stand-up might spoil the magic for them, but it doesn’t seem to. I think we just need the laughs that much. I watch comedians and I watch them do the exact same set two times in a row. I’m a comedian, I really love jokes, but you can laugh a second time. You can think that’s a good joke and you can enjoy it again.