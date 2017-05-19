Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

This Previously Untold Twin Peaks Story is Perfectly Eerie

David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti have more of a connection than even they realized

9 mins ago

Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer on Madoff and Life Under Trump

Their new HBO movie, The Wizard of Lies, is out this weekend.

9 mins ago

What Patricia Altschul of Southern Charm Can’t Live Without

From custom caftans to the mallet she uses to perfectly crush ice.

24 mins ago

Maria Bamford Uses Commencement Speech to Explain How She Negotiated Her Fee

Then she gives away the fee.

27 mins ago

Iñárritu’s Border-Crossing VR Installation Will Break Your Heart

Carne y Arena forces you to look at the immigrant experience in a whole new way.

12:21 p.m.

Where Do PWR BTTM Go From Here?

PWR BTTM’s music has been yanked from streaming services over allegations of sexual assault. Can they get it back?

12:02 p.m.

Right Now Is a Blockbuster Moment in New York for Female Artists

Now let’s see if we can keep it up.

11:00 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Furiosity

Titus’s take on Lemonade is pretty great.

10:59 a.m.

$110.5 Million Basquiat Painting Is 6th Most Expensive Work Sold at Auction

It is one of 11 to sell for over $100 million.

10:55 a.m.

Jesse Eisenberg to Mime His Way Into the Oscar Race As Marcel Marceau

It’s already being compared to Life Is Beautiful.

10:45 a.m.

What Fire Walk With Me May Tell Us About the New Twin Peaks

It will be “very important to understanding” the reboot.

10:34 a.m.

Why Twin Peaks Is Not the Series We’ve Convinced Ourselves It Was

Here are seven things you need to keep in mind as you watch the show.

10:10 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps ‘Religion’: The Post-9/11 Montage That Got Cut

Plus, the easter egg you probably missed.

10:06 a.m.

This Is What Camila Cabello Sounds Like Harmonizing on Her Own

It’s a two-parter.

10:00 a.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Likes Jokes About the Seinfeld Finale (If They’re Funny)

A very special bonus episode of Good One.

9:58 a.m.

With ‘Big Fish,’ Vince Staples Announces His New Album Big Fish Theory

Vince’s new album Big Fish Theory is due in June.

9:38 a.m.

Liam Payne’s Solo Career Has Started With a One Direction Diss

“You know I used to be in 1D, now I’m out free.”

9:29 a.m.

Is Katy Perry’s New Song ‘Swish Swish’ a Taylor Swift Diss Track?

“Karma’s not a liar. She keeps receipts.”

9:21 a.m.

Chris Cornell’s Wife, Vicky, Disputes Coroner’s Suicide Ruling

The family believes Chris’s suicide was accidental.

9:00 a.m.

What Laura Dern Would Sound Like As Your Mom in the F Is for Family S2 Trailer

Laura Dern is your mom. Bill Burr is your dad.