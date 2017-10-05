NBC Will Revive Jesus Christ Superstar Live Next Easter Sunday

Here’s what’s a-happening: Tyler Perry’s The Passion may have brought Christian rock to live TV, but NBC’s stepping it up with a live production of the 1971 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. The show’s creators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, alongside former NBC live-musical producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, will executive produce the live production, which will air on Easter Sunday, a.k.a. April 1, 2018. Jesus Christ Superstar Live! follows in the footsteps of NBC’s previous live takes on The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, and Hairspray. If Easter Sunday sounds like far too long to wait for a new live musical to enjoy/vigorously criticize on Twitter, rest assured that the network’s take on Bye Bye Birdie will come in December, just in time for J.Lo to help you celebrate the birth of Christ.