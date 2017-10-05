Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Is It Autumn or Spring at the Met and the Philharmonic?

As the seasons end, taking stock of two institutions with narrowing paths to the future.

4:00 p.m.

NBC Will Revive Jesus Christ Superstar Live Next Easter Sunday

What’s the buzz? Tell me what’s a-happening.

3:38 p.m.

Thom Yorke Is the Latest Radiohead Member to Score a Film

Jonny Greenwood’s not the only Radiohead dude scoring films.

3:35 p.m.

The Property Brothers Have Written a Spec Script That’s Basically Hitch

They also want to make a cowboy movie and a feature about a “band of brothers who come from a small-town upbringing with wholesome values.”

3:14 p.m.

The Exec Who Turned AMC Into a Powerhouse Is Heading to Hulu

Joel Stillerman helped turn The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad into hits.

2:51 p.m.

Could Get Out Win an Oscar?

It’s rare for a horror movie to earn awards-season buzz, but Get Out may be uniquely positioned to break that barrier.

2:04 p.m.

Scandal Will End After Next Season

Gladiators, hang up your white hats.

1:59 p.m.

Martha Stewart Knows Who Jonathan Cheban Is Now, and They’re Friends

She also spills the details about that night Jason Derulo stripped down during a performance.

1:23 p.m.

23 Mother’s Day Books You Can Order on Amazon Prime Right Now

A book for every type of mom.

12:23 p.m.

What Other Coen Brothers Movies Would Make for Good TV?

We discuss on this week’s Vulture TV Podcast.

12:18 p.m.

Master of None’s Second Season Is Even Better Than Its First

The new batch of episodes is on my short list for scripted show of the year.

12:11 p.m.

Summer Books Preview: Eddie Izzard, Arundhati Roy, and 8 More Books We Want Now

So much more than beach reads.

12:00 p.m.

Adult-Oriented Deadpool Animated Series Coming to FXX, Donald Glover Showrunning

This is a surprise move from Marvel, which has a ton of shows coming in the 2017-18 season.

11:14 a.m.

How the Pirates 5 Set Dealt With Johnny Depp’s Chronic Lateness

“They even had a special code term, like ‘The eagle has landed.’ Johnny had no idea this was going on.”

11:00 a.m.

Groot Versus Gru: Which Summer Movie Will Rule the Box Office?

Guardians 2? Wonder Woman? Dunkirk?

10:56 a.m.

The Rock Says Running for President Is a ‘Real Possibility’

Dwayne Johnson is pro-troops, anti-travel ban, and generally in favor of leadership and poise.

10:49 a.m.

Why Is Pop Culture So Obsessed With Nuns Right Now?

2017 has ushered in a brand new Nunnaissance.

10:46 a.m.

The Flash Recap: The Story of Your Life

When Barry loses his memory, he gains a lighthearted freedom he hasn’t had in years.

10:30 a.m.

Movie Review: Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur Is Worse Than Dumb – It’s Dorky

It’s a reminder of how bad a movie can get when no one actually cares.

10:00 a.m.

Is the Summer Pop-Cultural Experience Still Defined by Movies?

Summer is still the season of the big-screen blockbuster. But TV and year-round tentpole releases are changing things a little.