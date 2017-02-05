If you suspected you were going to cry listening to Jimmy Kimmel discuss his baby’s recent open heart surgery, well, you were right. It is, after all, a baby. Getting heart surgery. On its little tiny infant heart. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host opened up about the ordeal during tonight’s show, walking the audience through his family’s experience, from learning about his son Billy’s heart defect soon after birth to celebrating the medical staff who helped coax Billy back to health. Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and their new child are back home with their daughter Jane, meaning his father will be too; a schedule of guests hosts, which you can read below, will fill in while Kimmel is on paternity leave. While praising the nurses and doctors who diagnosed and treated his baby, Jimmy Kimmel pleaded with President Trump and Congress to leave in place the protections the Affordable Care Act established for patients with pre-existing conditions, a group of Americans that now claims his son as a member, as well as to provide help for those who cannot afford coverage. “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” says Kimmel. He continues, “No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live’s guest hosts, and guests, for the rest of the week include:



