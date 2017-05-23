This season of The Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsay premiered only a few hours ago, but don’t pretend you don’t already have a gut feeling about who will make the final cut. Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and a Jimmy Kimmel Live producer definitely feel they have all the information they need to identify Lindsay’s future husband/current fiancé. Sure, personal trainer Eric seems sweet and chiropractor Bryan seems like he really enjoyed all that French kissing they did, but the big money is on Peter, based on eye contact and tooth gaps alone. Rachel Lindsay kept a picture-perfect mysterious smile during the entire segment, except when Kimmel sighed in conclusion,“I hope it works out. They never work out.” Peter vowed to throw chocolate into A FIRE for her though. Many beautiful relationships are built on much less.
Rachel Lindsay Maintains a Perfect Poker Smile as Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Predict The Bachelorette Top Three
