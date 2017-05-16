Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2018 Oscars

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Did you ever hear about that time the Oscars announced the wrong Best Picture winner? Big deal, kinda. Anyway, the trio in charge of that fateful ceremony is coming back! Jimmy Kimmel and producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are returning to the Dolby Theatre for the Academy’s 90th awards ceremony. “Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team,” Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement. “Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history.” Kimmel joins the ranks of other two-time Academy Awards hosts like Chris Rock and Jon Stewart. ”If you think we screwed up the ending this year,” Kimmel said in the statement, “wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!” (Please make sure veteran Oscars stage manager Gary Natoli returns to the show, too. If there’s PWC tea to spill, Gary’s the guy.) The 2018 Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018.