We guess the network really Brittaed this situation. The Great Indoors, a generation-gap comedy lead by Joel McHale, has been canceled after one season on CBS. The series revolved around McHale’s character — a talented and confident field reporter who’s relegated to a desk job at his adventure magazine — as he tries to adjust to working with some pesky millennials in the digital department. (Stephen Fry also co-starred, which, frankly, is a damn waste of using a guy like Stephen Fry.) Variety reports that despite the series initially achieving solid ratings, it faltered when moved from its cushy post-Big Bang Theory time-slot to another night. Hey, unless Yahoo TV wants to pick it up for another season?
The Darkest Timeline: Joel McHale’s CBS Sitcom Canceled After One Season
