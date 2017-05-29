Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson, mother and stepfather of Manchester bombing victim Olivia Campbell, received a heartfelt message from John Legend during their Monday appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier today. Their 15-year daughter, who was killed in the attack perpetrated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last week, was a fan of the “Love Me Now” singer. She had even performed his song “All of Me” at a talent show, a performance Legend saw and reflected on as he shared his condolences with her parents. “I was so moved by your daughter’s performance of the song, and I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you,” he said in part. “I know it won’t make up for the loss that you’re feeling right now, but any love that we can send you, we want to send you right now and wish you all the best.” Olivia Campbell was one of 22 adults and children killed in the attack.