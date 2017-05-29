Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Review: The Rider Is a Lyrical Portrait of Life After the Rodeo

Real-life rodeo rider Brady Jandreau stars as a cowboy struggling to walk away from the sport he loves.

3:10 p.m.

Tiger Woods Charged for Driving Under the Influence in Florida

The golf legend was arrested early Monday morning.

2:36 p.m.

Shameless Star Emmy Rossum and Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail Got Hitched

It was a Shameless affair.

2:33 p.m.

Did Shazam Just Reveal Carly Rae Jepsen’s Next Album Title?

With the release of “Cut to the Feeling,” she might have unknowingly leaked it.

1:30 p.m.

John Legend Sent a Message to the Parents of Manchester Bombing Victim on GMB

The 15-year-old John Legend fan performed his song “All of Me” at a talent show.

12:27 p.m.

Diane Kruger Made a Bet That She’d Get a Tattoo If Her Film Made It Into Cannes

The actress took home best actress at the festival on Sunday.

11:51 a.m.

The Bachelorette: ‘Race Didn’t Play in As a Factor When It Came to Choosing Men’

“In my final decision, I just went with my heart and the person I found my forever with,” says Rachel Lindsay.

11:33 a.m.

House of Cards’ Fifth Season Is Bonkers, in a Good Way

Not since season four of Boardwalk Empire has a show made me want to go back and reconsider every withering thing I’ve written about it.

11:04 a.m.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are Apparently Now a Thing

Yes, they Cannes!

11:00 a.m.

The Saturday Night Live Season That Almost Was

If Hillary had won.

10:29 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Tammi With an I

“Every national chain sounds disgusting. Jack in the Box. Hardee’s. The Gap. Jiffy Lube.”

10:20 a.m.

Netflix Orders Its First Turkish-Language Series

Written and produced in Turkey, the show will focus on a young man who discovers he has special powers.

10:00 a.m.

Why Saturday Night Live’s Ratings This Season Are Unprecedented

SNL 42 stands as an unqualified Nielsen smash.

12:37 a.m.

Alex Rodriguez Joins ABC News As Their Latest Contributor

Enjoy your first cup of coffee with A-Rod. Or your last glass of night wine. Or possibly both.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean Boasts a No. 1 at the Weekend Box Office

Dead men are allowed to brag a little.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Madeline Zima Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning for the Twin Peaks Revival

“When David was watching something I did and he liked it, I felt like the sun was shining on only me.”

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Richard Hendricks Gets Laid!

It took him four seasons to get there, but so what?

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Kill the President?

With the fate of the world at stake, Kevin Garvey faces off against himself.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

David Lynch Forces Your Brain to Work Differently

What we’re dealing with here is a work like no other, unveiled in a manner no one has ever experienced before.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why The Leftovers Did an ‘International Assassin’ Sequel

There was a lot of discussion of the Bourne and Bond movies.