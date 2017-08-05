FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is a bureaucrat who revels in his nerd status. He sips coffee from an oversized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup mug, and also is out to slash net neutrality at its root, according to John Oliver. On Last Week Tonight, Oliver put Pai, a former lawyer for Verizon, in his crosshairs in a follow-up segment to his viral net neutrality rant from 2014. Pai plays dumb when it comes to putting internet service providers (or ISPs) under stricter oversight from the FCC to ensure they enable user access to content from all over internet without bias.

“The dangerous thing about Pai is that he presents himself as a fun, down-to-earth nerd,” Oliver said. “The kind of guy whose Twitter feed is full of quotes from The Big Lebowski. He quotes it all the time. And look, quoting The Big Lebowski is fine in certain contexts, for example if you’re an actor and it’s 1998 and you’re filming the movie The Big Lebowski, but it is completely intolerable in any other context.” Last Week Tonight bought the URL gofccyourself.com, which redirects to the FCC’s page, so you can write a public comment to Pai saying this aggression against net neutrality will not stand, man.