22 mins ago

John Oliver Gives an Update on the FCC’s Net Neutrality Comments Section

Because of a weird FCC quirk, pause your net neutrality outrage for the time being.

26 mins ago

Master of None Recap: Love Each Other a Little

“Amarsi Un Po” sells Dev and Francesca’s relationship as a genuine romance.

10:03 a.m.

SNL Didn’t Humanize Donald Trump, According to SNL

“People had different opinions about him being there at that time, but during that week, he was in second place in Iowa, behind Ben Carson.”

10:00 a.m.

It’s Time to Take Harry Styles Seriously

The One Direction member deserves his time in the spotlight.

9:31 a.m.

Scream Queens Is Officially Dead at Fox

Fox is done trying to scare up viewers for the Ryan Murphy series.

9:28 a.m.

George R.R. Martin: Game of Thrones Spinoffs Won’t Cover Robert’s Rebellion

“Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel.”

9:00 a.m.

Fox Is Making a Big Sci-Fi Play This Fall

The network is clearly hoping young men will find its Thursday lineup appealing.

9:00 a.m.

Are You Ready to Talk About the Master of None Ending?

Allora!

8:58 a.m.

Why The Leftovers’ ‘Sex on a Boat’ Episode Was So Expensive

By the end of the episode they were almost $70,000 over budget.

8:19 a.m.

Here Are the Mouthwatering Restaurants Master of None Visits in Italy

And no, you can’t eat in that wine cellar.

8:00 a.m.

How the Strokes — and the Early-Aughts New York Rock Boom — Went Bust

The inside story of the last moment of the last great rock band, told by the people who lived it.

8:00 a.m.

Rock Isn’t Dead, It Just Moved to Canada

The New Pornographers, Metric, Arcade Fire, Broken Social Scene, the Weakerthans, Japandroids — it’s a full-on invasion.

2:15 a.m.

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s New Song ‘Coachella — Woodstock in My Mind’

Written on the way home from, you guessed it, Coachella.

1:22 a.m.

Marvel’s The Gifted Trailer: These Kids Could Really Use the X-Men Right Now

The teens … the teens are extraordinary!

Yesterday at 11:40 p.m.

Deadwood Actor Powers Boothe Dies at 68

The actor most recently appeared as Gideon Malick on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Veep Recap: A Cheater, a Liar, and a Horse Thief

“Don’t you see I had no choice but to go into politics and be extraordinary and a sex symbol!”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Hot Dog or Not Hot Dog?

Even when Erlich Bachman wins, he loses.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Johnny Depp to Star As John McAfee in King of the Jungle

The only character bigger than an eccentric trickster pirate.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Bryan Fuller Reshot American Gods’ Gay Sex Scene Because It Wasn’t Gay Enough

“Unless he has a 12-inch, candy-cane c*ck and can f*ck around corners, his dick’s not getting in him.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

American Gods Recap: Snow Day

Shadow Moon doesn’t believe in anything anymore.