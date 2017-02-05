Johnny Depp Allegedly Uses an Earpiece to Feed Him Lines

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice

Of the many revelations to come from Johnny Depp’s public sparring with his former business managers, this is the greatest: The Management Group claims the actor’s sense of entitlement is so “clear and epic” that he doesn’t even memorize his lines. “Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,” attorney Michael Kump wrote in an amended complaint, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The price for paying a sound engineer for this plush gig, according to Depp’s ex-managers? Hundreds of thousands of dollars. Back in 2008, Vulture got a tip about Depp’s earbud habit from an unlikely source: Kirsten Dunst. “Johnny Depp has music playing in his ear when he acts,” she said at the time. “He has an earbud. That’s why he’s so great.” Now, he’s graduated to from listening to the Stones on set to hearing Jack Sparrow’s one-liners.