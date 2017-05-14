Johnny Depp to Star as John McAfee in King of the Jungle

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp is readying himself to bring his subtle, understated touch to yet another outsized character: John McAfee, the eccentric millionaire creator of McAfee antivirus software. Based on Joshua Davis’ 2012 Wired article “John McAfee’s Last Stand,” King of the Jungle will offer a darkly comic retelling of Davis’ experience at the computer programmer’s compound in Belize, a story interwoven with the rumors of drug trafficking and alleged murder that plagued McAfee at the time. If Captain Jack Sparrow is a ten, hopefully Depp is prepared to crank this thing to at least an eleven.