6 mins ago

Silicon Valley Recap: Hot Dog or Not Hot Dog?

Even when Erlich Bachman wins, he loses.

14 mins ago

Johnny Depp to Star as John McAfee in King of the Jungle

The only character bigger than an eccentric trickster pirate.

10:01 p.m.

Bryan Fuller Reshot American Gods’ Gay Sex Scene Because It Wasn’t Gay Enough

“Unless he has a 12-inch, candy-cane c*ck and can f*ck around corners, his dick’s not getting in him.”

10:01 p.m.

American Gods Recap: Snow Day

Shadow Moon doesn’t believe in anything anymore.

10:00 p.m.

Why Tonight’s Episode of The Leftovers Was Inspired By Matt Zoller Seitz

A conversation between Matt and Damon Lindelof.

10:00 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: In the Lion’s Den

“It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World” is The Leftovers at its boldest and best.

9:00 p.m.

How Much Juice Can One Writer Squeeze Out of Male Ugliness?

Joshua Ferris’s The Dinner Party is a parade of jerks who march by one by one.

8:47 p.m.

Katy Perry Might Be One of Your American Idol Reboot Judges

Bon appétit, America.

8:00 p.m.

The 2016-2017 TV Season in 5 Really Depressing Charts

An annual tradition.

8:00 p.m.

TV Ratings Are Way Down, But Does It Even Matter?

Why the Upfronts are less relevant than ever.

4:38 p.m.

King Arthur Gets Trounced As Guardians Wins Another Box-Office Weekend

King Arthur got a punch to the face, alright.

2:31 p.m.

Harry Styles Has Some Rational Thoughts on Brexit

And he’s happy to share them.

2:09 p.m.

What in Tarnation Is Going on With Jennifer Lawrence in the Mother! Poster?

Mmmm human hearts.

1:32 p.m.

Watch Edie Falco in the Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer

That other infamous ’90s double-murder gets a fresh look.

1:00 p.m.

New Girl Is Ending Next Season

It was a good run!

12:36 p.m.

I Love Dick Recap: Dear Dick

Every woman in Marfa sees Dick as a symbol of something different.

12:30 p.m.

This Is Must-See TV: NBC Moving This Is Us to Thursdays

It’s an old-school scheduling power play.

12:16 p.m.

James Comey Takes a Page From the Clinton Playbook and Emerges to See a Musical

He was “wiping away the tears.”

12:14 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Sean Spicer’s Big Trip to New York City

Welcome to the Five-Timers Club, Melissa McCarthy!

10:31 a.m.

The Darkest Timeline: Joel McHale’s CBS Sitcom Canceled After One Season

Damn.