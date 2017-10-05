Dad is back! Jon Stewart dropped by The Late Show and jokingly chided Stephen Colbert for his potty mouth, which caused an uproar last week after Colbert made a particularly crass joke about Trump and Vladimir Putin. He doesn’t really care, of course — he’s more concerned why other people get so flustered by any comedian joking about President Trump. “The things you say, even if they’re crass or not respectful enough to the office of the presidency — we can insult, he can injure,” Stewart says. “It’s the difference between insult and injury. For the life of me, I cannot understand why we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to.” Tell that to FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai.