It’s going to be a little longer before we get to see a Jon Stewart show — animated or otherwise — on TV again. Last night, HBO confirmed that it was not going forward with Stewart’s plans to make Onion-like animated shorts about the news for HBO Now and HBO Go. It turns out that the idea was too complicated to pull off effectively, according to the network, especially “given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material.” Stewart still appears on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show from time to time, and remains on a four-year contract with HBO, where he will develop other ideas. And we can bet in the meantime, he’ll be drinking chai kombucha in a cabin somewhere.