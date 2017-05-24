Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Watch Spidey Face Vulture in the New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

Swinging into theaters July 7.

19 mins ago

Wonder Trailer: Oh No, Jacob Tremblay Is Going to Make You Weep Again

He plays a facially disfigured boy attending elementary school for the first time.

27 mins ago

Carrie Fisher Would’ve Been Center Stage in Star Wars Episode IX

“She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”

9:47 a.m.

We’re Not Getting a Jon Stewart Animated TV Show on HBO After All

It proved to be too complicated to pull off.

9:07 a.m.

Finally, We Know More About Space Laura Dern in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

She’s very pink.

2:04 a.m.

Seth Meyers Sees a Whole Lot of Swamp Monsters in Trump’s Drained Swamp

So much for that three-word slogan.

12:51 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: If You Go Back, You Will Die

“The Other Side” rewinds the story, this time with the focus fixed on Luke.

12:51 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen Gave U2 Advice That They Promptly Ignored

Bono doesn’t always follow the Boss’s orders.

12:35 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: The Call That Changed My Destiny

Mona is a queen and everyone else is a plebe.

12:00 a.m.

The Americans Recap: Won’t Somebody Think of the Children?

“The World Council of Churches” hits on a universality about parenthood.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

America’s Got Talent Contestant Accuses Tyra Banks of Humiliating a Child

Banks allegedly “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the contestant’s daughter.

Yesterday at 9:46 p.m.

Tom Cruise Plans to Start Filming a Top Gun Sequel ‘in the Next Year’

It’s “definitely happening.”

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert and the Power of Cinema at Cannes’ 70th Anniversary

Can Isabelle Huppert host the Oscars now, please?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Great News Season Finale Recap: Tough Love

This first season has absolutely delivered on sitcom essentials.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: You Give Love a Bad Name

Carol faces an Olympic-level event in helicopter parenting.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Colbert Dethroned Fallon This Season to Be the Most-Watched Late-Night Show

CBS hasn’t won more viewers than the Tonight Show since the ’90s.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Morrissey Criticizes Politicians and the Queen Following Manchester Bombing

“Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims.”

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

See the Stars Who Passed Through This Year’s Vulture Festival Photo Studio

Featuring Al Franken, Aziz Ansari, Jessica Williams, Connie Britton, and more.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

The Night King Is Here in the Chilling Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster

It’s going to be a cold July.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Chris Cornell’s Voice Transcended Generations

Chris Cornell was an evocative writer who resonated even when he wasn’t trying.