Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo With Bloody, Decapitated Trump Head

After initially defending a picture from her photoshoot with controversial celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, Kathy Griffin has issued a public apology for the image. The photo, which was originally published by TMZ, depicted the comedian with a stoic face holding a bloody head resembling President Trump from his hair. A piece of shock performance art that many of social media — including fans, celebrities, and politicians from both sides of the aisle — were decidedly not laughing at.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said in a video posted on Twitter. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny, I get it.” She added that she was taking down her posts of the image and that she was asking Shields to do the same.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Earlier in the afternoon, Griffin shared the picture on her own social media account and offered the caption: “There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever.” She also praised Shields, a photographer that previously made trouble for his famous subjects like with a photoshoot of Glee’s Heather Morris that seemed to glamorize domestic violence and another of Lindsay Lohan with a gun in her mouth.